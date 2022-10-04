Musk-Zelensky in Twitter spat over Russia-Ukraine peace plan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: Billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky indulged in a squabble on Twitter. The spat began after Musk asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Posting a poll on Twitter, Musk proposed UN supervised elections in the four occupies regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called as referendums.

"Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people, Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev's mistake), Water supply to Crimea assured, Ukraine remains neutral," Musk wrote with a yes or no poll.

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end. Just a question of how many die before then, he also wrote.

Elon Musk changes Twitter username to 'Naughtius Maximus’

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Zelensky on his part replied with his own poll and said, 'which Elon Musk do you like more? The one who supports Ukraine or one who supports Russia. I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world," Musk said in his reply.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Musk however received a massive backlash. President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda said, "dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them the legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favor of it. Just saying."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 10:06 [IST]