  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Music composer Khayyam passes away

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 19: Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 92.

    Music composer Khayyam
    Music composer Khayyam

    The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

    "He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI.

    The musician's other notable works include films such as 'Trishul', 'Noorie' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

    He is best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan'. Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

    More MUSIC News

    Read more about:

    music

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue