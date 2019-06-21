  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Munger arms case: NIA makes huge recovery

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 12 locations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Munger arms case.

    The case pertains to recovery of 3 AK-47 along with other weapons on the disclosure of accused Shamsher Alam from the house of his sister and accused Rizwana Begum.

    Munger arms case: NIA makes huge recovery

    In this case a large number of prohibited weapons including AK series weapons w ere stolen and smuggled out of the COD, Jabalpur to various naxal organisations and criminal gangs.

    On the basis of credible evidence collected during investigation, searches were conducted in the houses of suspect Hulas Pandey and his close associates at different places at Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Varanasi and Patna.

    Translated from Arabic to Tamil: How ISIS spread its ideology in Tamil Nadu

    During the operation the agency recovered 1 rifle, cash to the tune of Rs 29 lakh, 4 laptops, 5 hard discs, 1 pen drive, 12 mobile phones and incriminating documents.

    The NIA has arrested 15 accused in the case and until now 9 persons have been chargesheeted including kingpin of the racket Purushottam Lal Rajak, Suresh Thakur, Imran Alam and Niyajul Rahman. Total 22 AK rifles, smuggled from COD, Jabalpur have already been recovered. Investigation in the case is continuing.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia bihar uttar pradesh ak 47 investigation

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 5:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue