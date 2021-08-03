YouTube
    Mumbai unlocks from today: All essential, non-essential shops to remain open till 10 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 03: Starting today, all essential and non-essential shops can remain open till 10 pm in Mumbai. Restaurants on the other hand will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

    On Monday, the state government issued orders in which similar relaxations were permitted in other districts except, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli among others. The relaxations come into effect from today.

    Until now, the shops in Mumbai were permitted to be open only till 4 pm on weekdays. As per the latest orders, medical shops will be permitted to remain open 24 hours. Restaurants will remain open on all days till 4 pm.

    Further the BMC permitted all indoor and outdoor spots activities, except for swimming and other sports where close physical contact is required. Permission has also been granted for shooting of films and television serials during specific timings.

    Malls and theatres will remain closed, while local trains will operate for workforce in the essential services. Private offices will remain open till 4 pm on weekdays. Public grounds and parks will remain open on all days between 5 am and 9 am, the order issued by the BMC also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:02 [IST]
    X