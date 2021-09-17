Rape case: Mumbai is still safest city for women says Sena

Mumbai under-construction flyover collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex, 14 injured

Mumbai, Sep 17: A portion of the under-construction flyover connecting Bandra Kurla Complex main road and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am on Friday. Reports claim that 13 people have sustained minor injuries in the incident and they are being treated at a hospital.

According to Manjunath Singe, DCP (Zone 8), no casualty has been reported and no person is missing. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that a total of 14 persons were injured in the incident and the condition of all the injured persons is stable.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority had undertaken the construction works, as per the disaster management cell.

Fire Breaks Out at a Scrapyard

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, ANI reports. A total of six fire engines were pressed into action.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/rZIf6EUymJ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no injury has been reported and the fire has been doused.