Mumbai: Several flights delayed as Air India contract ground staff go on strike

New Delhi, Nov 8: The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) at Mumbai airport are on a strike since last night over a demand that a colleague who was recently sacked by the airline be given his job back.

Several flights from Mumbai have been delayed. The extent of flight disruptions at the Mumbai airport wasn't immediately clear.

Air India spokesperson said,''Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai airport by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption.''