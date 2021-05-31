Mumbai sees 676 COVID-19 cases, lowest since Feb 23

Bomb scare at Mantralaya in Mumbai turns out to be hoax

Mumbai, May 31: Mumbai on Monday reported 676 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 23 this year, taking its tally to 7,06,251, a civic official said.

The day also saw 20 deaths, taking the toll to 14,884, he added.

On Sunday, the city had reported 1,066 cases and 22 deaths, while on February 23, the addition to the tally was 643, he added.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data revealed that the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours was 17,865, lower than the 25,548 carried out on Sunday, which may be leading to a routine dip in cases on Monday, officials said.

Overall, the number of tests in Mumbai stood at 62,71,743, civic data showed.

The number of people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours was 5,570, far above the admissions, taking the recovery count to 6,66,796 and the active caseload to 22,390.

The recovery count was now 94 per cent of the caseload, while the growth rate of cases between May 24 and May 30 was 0.15 per cent, BMC figures disclosed.

The case doubling time was now 433 days, an official said, adding that the metropolis currently had 35 containment zones and 158 sealed buildings.

Mumbai had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, the highest ever in a single day, while May 1 saw 90 deaths, the highest number of people succumbing to the infection in a day.

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 21:45 [IST]