Mumbai reports black fungus case: Will it make a comeback during third wave?

Mumbai, Jan 28: Mucormycosis or black fungus, which led to more than 4,000 deaths in a mini-wave across India till July last year, seems to have disappeared altogether, with the number of cases not being reported widely as of now.

With the rising number of cases pertaining to the Omicron variant, Mumbai has reported its first Black Fungus case of the year.

The Wockhardt Hospital registered the first third-wave patient, a 70-year-old man, who was diagnosed with Black Fungus.

However, it is difficult to say for sure since the wave is still in the developing stage. A final word, backed by experts, can only be out if we are in the vicinity of the peak of the third wave.

With Will the deadly disease make a comeback in India during the third wave? Here's what experts say.

According to report in the Hindustan Times, Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease specialist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said: "We know from the second wave that the risk factors for mucormycosis are prolonged hospitalizations, need of prolonged corticosteroids in those with moderate to severe covid and indiscriminate use of steroids in those with mild COVID."

"Though it is still too early to know if we will see large number of mucormycosis patients in the third wave, we expect it to be much lower because all the above risk factors are much lower with Omicron," Dr Trupti said.

"Responsible use of steroids, antibiotics and good sugar control in those with diabetes is going to be key in averting this deadly disease going forward," she added.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:21 [IST]