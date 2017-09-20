Mumbai rains: High tide at 12.03 pm and 6.04 pm: Latest updates

The latest updates on the Mumbai rains suggests that a high tide is expected to hit the city today.

The Mumbai police have warned of a high tide today. It is expected to hit the city at 12.03 pm and 6.04 pm today (Wednesday), the city police have warned.

Heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs on Tuesday afternoon and the rains continued through the night till Wednesday morning. However, there was no report of waterlogging or disruption of transport services.

Much of the morning traffic is missing from Bandra. There are few autorickshaws and cabs on the street. Other vehicles are nowhere in sight.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers bring city to standstill, airport worst hit | Oneindia News

Updates:

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport shut, both runways non-operational. Flights diverted to Goa,Bengaluru, Delhi,Hyderabad.

Five Western Railways trains cancelled; six trains cancelled and two diverted on Central Railways. 22953 BCT-ADI Gujarat Express 19215 Saurashtra Express 12935 BDTS-ST Intercity Express 12009 BCT-ADI Shatabdi Express 59024 BL-BCT Passenger.

Central and south Mumbai report no waterlogging as rains grip western suburbs.

After announcing holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Wednesday, education minister Vinod Tawde also said that the holiday because of the incessant rains "will be compensated by reducing one holiday from Diwali vacations."

SpiceJet flight overshot runway 27 on landing at Mumbai airport & skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway, ANI reported.

On Sunday, the weather department had forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days. However, the metropolis did not receive any significant amount of rainfall on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai woke up to an overcast condition and in the afternoon, heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning started.

Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall.

