    Mumbai Rains 2019: Time, schedule and height of high tide today

    Mumbai, July 03: Mumbai rains are continuous and are lashing the city even on Wednesday causing inconvenience to lakhs of commuters.

    The heavy rainfall in the city and its outskirts hit the low lying areas and it delayed trains and slowed down vehicular movements on roads.

    According to details on Tide Forcast's website, High tide of about 4.69 meter expected at around 12:35 pm & low tide of about 1.58 meter expected at 06:34 pm today.

    Weather today: Gujarat gears up for good rains

    High tides occur due to the gravitational pull between the earth and the moon. Locals have been warned not to venture anywhere close to the beaches during the high tide timings.

    The weather experts believe that high tide with so much intensity when hits the area, the flow of these tributaries and rivers are blocked.

    This leads to blocking of water which further causes a flood like situation. Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
