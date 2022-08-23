Mumbai Police does it again: Password security post with 'matchmaker Sima aunty' is winning hearts!

Navneet, Ravi Rana appear before court as police seek cancellation of bail over Hanuman Chalisa row

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Aug 23: Mumbai Police, which often comes with with brilliant awareness posts on its social media pages, have impressed the netizens again with a post related to 'password' safety.

The social media account of Mumbai Police shared a meme featuring Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia with a caption, "When we see people using their partner's name as their password: #NotAMatch #CyberSafety." What has caught the attention of the netizens is the text written on the meme.

"But... But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell that," the message said. The post has garnered over 8,600 likes by the time this story went for publishing.

The intelligence of the meme creator has been hailed by netizens. In fact, Sima Taparia has praised the admin of the social media page.

"Hilarious...spot on humour with awareness message," a user wrote with an emoji "expressing pride and joy." "Ommmggg wow," remarked a third.

Mumbai Police has often earned laurels for its occasional dashes of humour. Considered among the friendliest police force on social media, their cheerful and cheeky lingo-banter has evoked many likes and thumps, comments and retweets, from its followers on internet.