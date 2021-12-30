Mumbai on alert: Security tightened over intelligence report on possible Khalistani terrorist attacks

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Dec 30: Mumbai Police has cancelled all weekly offs and holidays for December 31 due to security concerns. The decision was taken following an alert received from the central agencies over Khalistani elements planning to carry out out terrorist attacks in the commercial capital of the country.

"All police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled tomorrow and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty following that that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city," Mumbai Police said.

"In view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. Tomorrow more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed," news agency ANI quoted Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway, as saying.

It has to be noted that the state government has already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of a measure taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases during the New Year period.

Further, all New Year celebrations, programmes, functions and social gatherings any closed or open space, including hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops have been prohibited till January 7.