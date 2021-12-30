YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai on alert: Security tightened over intelligence report on possible Khalistani terrorist attacks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 30: Mumbai Police has cancelled all weekly offs and holidays for December 31 due to security concerns. The decision was taken following an alert received from the central agencies over Khalistani elements planning to carry out out terrorist attacks in the commercial capital of the country.

    Mumbai on alert: Security tightened following threat alert input ahead Of New Year

    "All police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled tomorrow and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty following that that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city," Mumbai Police said.

    "In view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. Tomorrow more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed," news agency ANI quoted Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway, as saying.

    It has to be noted that the state government has already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of a measure taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases during the New Year period.

    Further, all New Year celebrations, programmes, functions and social gatherings any closed or open space, including hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops have been prohibited till January 7.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X