  • search

Mumbai: Ola driver thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 30: A Ola driver was thrashed by protesters for working during indefinite strike called by Ola & Uber cab drivers.

    Ola driver thrashed by protesters

    The strike called by Ola-Uber drivers entered the ninth day on Tuesday, leaving office-goers hassled during morning and evening peak hours. Meanwhile, a case has been registered.

    The drivers are protesting against low earnings as against rising fuel prices. They seek an assured business of Rs 3,000 a day, the fixed fare of Rs 16/km for small AC cars, Rs 18/km for AC Sedans, Rs 22/km for AC SUVs, and also want to be included in Mumbai's taxi scheme. They have been on strike since Oct 22.

    According to the union sources, the companies have assured them that they will also not increase the company-owned vehicles which they had given out on lease and that there will be equal distribution of trips amongst its drivers.

    Read more about:

    mumbai ola protesters uber strike

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue