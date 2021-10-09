Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Shah Rukh Khan's driver summoned by NCB

Mumbai drugs case: No bail for Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son to remain in Arthur road jail

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 09: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's driver was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB on Saturday over the anti-drug raid on a cruise ship last week.

On 2 October, the NCB raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship and recovered drugs from the passengers.

So far, 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.