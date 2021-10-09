YouTube
    Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Shah Rukh Khan's driver summoned by NCB

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 09: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's driver was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB on Saturday over the anti-drug raid on a cruise ship last week.

    Shah Rukh Khan
    On 2 October, the NCB raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship and recovered drugs from the passengers.

    So far, 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

    They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.

    Read more about:

    narcotics shah rukh khan

    X