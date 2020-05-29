Mumbai cop transferred after argument with MLA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 29: Senior police inspector Shalini Sharma was transferred on Thursday, a day after a video emerged showing her arguing with Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi over the issue of migrant workers, an official said.

Sharma, who was attached to the Nagpada police station in central Mumbai, was transferred to Chembur in the suburbs in the evening, an official said.

Azmi had staged a protest demanding transfer of Sharma alleging mismanagement by police in sending migrant labourers back to their hometowns.

Fake: No military lockdown of Mumbai, Pune announced

A video of the verbal argument between the two had gone viral.

However, senior officials said Sharma had requested for transfer which was accepted.

Jai Prakash Bhosale has succeeded Sharma at the Nagpada police.