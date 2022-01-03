Mumbai airport Covid testing a scam: British Indian alleges in FB live

Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18 to begin; over 6 lakh registered on CoWin

Mumbai, Jan 03: The mandatory Covid-19 testing for travellers at airports has created chaos, delays, while flyers to India are having a harrowing experience. In one such incident, an Indian-origin man from UK, has claimed that the test and quarantine protocol at the Mumbai airport is a "scam" to mint money.

Manoj Ladwa along with his family arrived in Mumbai on December 30 to attend his father-in-law's funeral.

He tested positive for Covid at the airport test centre.

Having received a negative test report before they boarded the plane from London's Heathrow airport, Ladwa tested positive for Covid at the Mumbai airport test centre.

Amused by the result, Ladwa requested for a second Covid test at Mumbai for confirmation but was refused.

"I have been magically tested positive at Bombay international airport. These four people are from the same flight as us, Virgin. Apparently, Virgin let so many of these people on a flight who are all positive but were negative yesterday," Ladwa narrated his ordeal at the airport.

"I am here trying to get to my father-in-law's funeral. Sharmili, her father died 24 hours ago, we rushed to get to India and these people are screwing this over to try and get more money out of us. Please help us. This is just unreal," he added.

"I want an independent test. They are denying me an independent test," he alleged.

"This is a scam. Apparently Virgin allowed 15 (Covid positive) people onto a flight," he alleged.

"There is nobody responsible here. This is scam. It's a scam. We are being scammed," Ladwa said.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 13:13 [IST]