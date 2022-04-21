MULTI-TUSKING: Watch this elephant nailing it while placing a log on a pillar

WATCH: Russia tests new missile, can hit any target on earth

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: It is said elephants never forget and they are one of the most intelligent animals.

This video of this smart elephant will only confirm the fact how intelligent they are if you ever had any doubts.

In a clip shared by Rex Chapman, an elephant is. seen carrying a big wooden log and the animal goes ahead and places it on a tall pillar. The elephant tries a few times and after a few attempts nails it.

Basel Zoo. Switzerland: You gotta be kidding me, Rex Chapman said while sharing the clip.

You gotta be kidding me… pic.twitter.com/77tFEEsyzX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 19, 2022

The clip has been viewed over 2.6 million times. Netizens reacted with absolute awe to the video of the tusker placing the log with such perfection.

Do you notice that he balances the pole right on the spot where it was balanced on his tusk.

Totally premeditated ❣️ https://t.co/FrtcD7OQmM — James Jabba (@JabbaTalks) April 19, 2022

1) Because she/he can.

2) Humans are absolutely not the only smart animal. — Kirt (@BarbieQuinn5) April 19, 2022

Got my doubts about humans being 'smart' humph! — 😎 Arctic Fox-Survivor Against All Odds ⏲ (@survivorodds) April 20, 2022

Powerlifting 💪💪🐘 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 19, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:04 [IST]