MULTI-TUSKING: Watch this elephant nailing it while placing a log on a pillar
New Delhi, Apr 21: It is said elephants never forget and they are one of the most intelligent animals.
This video of this smart elephant will only confirm the fact how intelligent they are if you ever had any doubts.
In a clip shared by Rex Chapman, an elephant is. seen carrying a big wooden log and the animal goes ahead and places it on a tall pillar. The elephant tries a few times and after a few attempts nails it.
Basel Zoo. Switzerland: You gotta be kidding me, Rex Chapman said while sharing the clip.
Basel Zoo. Switzerland:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/77tFEEsyzX
The clip has been viewed over 2.6 million times. Netizens reacted with absolute awe to the video of the tusker placing the log with such perfection.
Do you notice that he balances the pole right on the spot where it was balanced on his tusk.— James Jabba (@JabbaTalks) April 19, 2022
Totally premeditated ❣️ https://t.co/FrtcD7OQmM
1) Because she/he can.— Kirt (@BarbieQuinn5) April 19, 2022
2) Humans are absolutely not the only smart animal.
Got my doubts about humans being 'smart' humph!— 😎 Arctic Fox-Survivor Against All Odds ⏲ (@survivorodds) April 20, 2022
Powerlifting 💪💪🐘— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 19, 2022