Delhi Police busts Pak-backed terror module; attacks targeted festive season

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pak-organised terror module, arrested 6 people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan.

"Delhi Police Special Cell busts Pak organised terror module, arrests two Pak-trained terrorists; Explosives and firearms recovered in a multi-state operation," DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha.

"They formed 2 teams-one was being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. It was tasked to get the arms into India from across the border and keeping them concealed here.The other team was to arrange funding via Hawala," he said.

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pak-organised terror module, arrested 6 people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ShadqybnKU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

"The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border," said Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell.