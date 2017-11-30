Mulayam's daughter-in-law does a Deepika Padukone, dances to Ghoomar song

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav's video of dancing to movie Padmavati's controversial Ghoomar song has gone viral on the social media.

The video has left the Rajput group Karni Sena, which is strongly opposing the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, fuming. Karni Sena's Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that it has hurt the "sentiments of Rajputs".

#WATCH Aparna Yadav,daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav performs on the 'Ghoomar' song of #Padmavati at a function in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3BkCcprJsm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2017

"We will send them the original Ghoomar song and other Rajasthani folk songs if they like it so much," media reports quoted Kalvi as saying.

Aparna danced to the Ghoomar song during her younger brother Aman Bisht's engagement ceremony at a five-star hotel in Lucknow.

Rajput groups have been protesting against the movie Padmavati for allegedly distorting the historical facts. Actress Deepika Padukone, who portrays Queen Padmini in the movie, performs the traditional Rajasthani folk dance to the Ghoomar song. Rajput groups have alleged that a Rajput queen would never perform before an audience.

