Mulayam reiterates getting 'clean chit' in disproportionate assets case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: Claiming innocence, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with a petition of a lawyer, who had alleged that Yadav has amassed wealth disproportionate to his unknown sources of income.

Mulayam Singh claimed in his affidavit, that prima facie during the investigation, the CBI had given him a clean chit and it found no evidence against him in the disproportionate assets case.

Mulayam, who recently filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, mentioned in his affidavit that his assets have reduced by Rs 3.20 crore in the last five year and that he owes Rs 2.13 crore to his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Chaturvedi, in 2005, had filed the PIL in the top court seeking a direction to the CBI to take appropriate action to prosecute Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, his wife Dimple Yadav and Prateek Yadav, the other son of Mulayam Singh, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than the known source of their income by misusing their power of authority.

However, the apex court later dropped the CBI probe against Dimple saying that she was not holding any public office and she was only a private person holding no position.