Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav get CBI clean chit in DA case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Supreme Court that it gave a clean chit to Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

"On careful examination of the documents, statement of witnesses and versions of the suspects during the course of further enquiry of possession of disproportionate assets, jointly or individually, against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members could not be brought out," the CBI told the apex court.

The affidavit of CBI stated that it had closed the investigation on August 7, 2013 in the case and did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and son duo.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the CBI to file a status report in the case and the matter will now be heard in July when the Supreme Court will open after vacation.

In April, a division bench of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had sought CBI's response on a petition filed by lawyer Vishwanath Chaturvedi alleging that Yadav amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

'Mulayam not fake OBC like PM Modi': Mayawati

The apex court had issued a notice to the CBI in a previous hearing on March 25 and asked the agency to file its reply within two weeks. Chaturvedi's petition stated that the agency has utterly failed to intimate either the Supreme Court or report to the jurisdictional magistrate in respect of the probe done and its status.

It has been alleged that Mulayam had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs. 100 crores during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 1999 and 2005.

The plea filed by Chaturvedi in February last stated that the CBI has taken a long time to complete the preliminary inquiry in the matter which has been investigated since 2007. It was in 2005 that Chaturvedi had filed a petition in the apex court seeking a CBI probe against Mulayam Singh Yadav, his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than their known sources of income.

After August 2013 no inquiry has been conducted in the case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, the CBI told the court.