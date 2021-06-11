Mukul Roy set to do a “ghar wapsi,” set to re-join TMC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: BJP's national Vice President Mukul Roy is likely to join the TMC along with his son Shubhrangshu Roy.

Roy had left the TMC in 2017 and joined the BJP. He is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee at her residence and re-join the TMC. The meeting is likely to take place at 2 pm today.

Political commentators say that this move may encourage others who had joined the BJP to go back to the TMC. Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee had recently visited Roy's ailing wife in hospital. Roy was also missing from the BJP's meeting that was called on Tuesday.

Roy had quit the TMC in 2017 and was appointed as the general secretary of the BJP in the run up to the Bengal assembly elections. He had left the TMC due to alleged disagreements with the top leadership on several issue, which included problems with Abhishek Banerjee.