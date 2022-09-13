YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mukul Rohatgi set to return as the Attorney General of India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi is set to return as the Attorney General of India after the tenure of KK Venugopal ends this month.

    Rohatgi will begin his new stint from October 1, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Sources have informed the daily he has given a nod last week following the request from the Prime Minister's Office.

    Mukul Rohatgi
    Mukul Rohatgi

    Rohatgi was the top lawyer of the BJP-led government between 2014 and 2017. After he stepped down, ace lawyer KK Venugopal, became the Attorney General of India.

    Mukul Rohatgi is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. He has also served earlier as Additional Solicitor General of India.

    Rohatgi has argued many important cases in his long career that includes the Gujarat riots case (appeared for the Gujarat government), the National Judicial Appointment Commission and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

    Won’t appear for Chinese app against govt: Mukul Rohatgi refuses to appear for TikTokWon’t appear for Chinese app against govt: Mukul Rohatgi refuses to appear for TikTok

    91-year-old KK Venugopal's tenure was completed in 2020 and he wanted to go due to age issues, but the Centre requested him to continue. He was given three extensions and recently hinted that he was retiring after the completion of his current term, the report adds.

    Comments

    More MUKUL ROHATGI News  

    Read more about:

    mukul rohatgi attorney general

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X