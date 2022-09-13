Mukul Rohatgi set to return as the Attorney General of India

Karnataka: Governer is obliged to call the largest party first, says Mukul Rohatgi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 13: Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi is set to return as the Attorney General of India after the tenure of KK Venugopal ends this month.

Rohatgi will begin his new stint from October 1, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Sources have informed the daily he has given a nod last week following the request from the Prime Minister's Office.

Rohatgi was the top lawyer of the BJP-led government between 2014 and 2017. After he stepped down, ace lawyer KK Venugopal, became the Attorney General of India.

Mukul Rohatgi is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. He has also served earlier as Additional Solicitor General of India.

Rohatgi has argued many important cases in his long career that includes the Gujarat riots case (appeared for the Gujarat government), the National Judicial Appointment Commission and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

91-year-old KK Venugopal's tenure was completed in 2020 and he wanted to go due to age issues, but the Centre requested him to continue. He was given three extensions and recently hinted that he was retiring after the completion of his current term, the report adds.