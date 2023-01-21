Mukesh Ambani still rules BG Index

New Delhi, Jan 21: Although Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries has lost the richest Indian tag to Gautam Adani, he still rules 'Brand Guardianship Index 2023'. According to Brand Finance that brings the ranking, Ambani has overtaken the likes of Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Sundar Pichai of Google to become the number one in the index.

It's pertinent to note that the index is compiled in a fashion similar to 'Brand Strength Index'. The index underpins individual's brand valuation and ranks them accordingly. The best part about Ambani's achievement is that he is not just on the top in India but in the entire world, he is only second to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Long-term brand building efforts are valuable for any industry leader and that is what Ambani seems to have worked on over the decades. Even the Brand Guardianship Index has recognized the role he has played in the Indian economy. The ranking celebrates the CEOs who are not just balancing the needs of commercial success with long-term brand building.

Additionally, the personal reputation management also matters for the index and, according to Brand Finance, Ambani's role of a brand guardian to build brand and business value has been impeccable to say the least. Needless to say, Ambani has forged win-win partnerships to build a sustainable future.

Ambani's dream for a new India

Since the index is also about redefining the role of a CEO from an ultra-competitive entrepreneur to a collaborative diplomat, it is pertinent to understand that he has been someone who has funded a series of startups. His company Jio has brought one of the cheapest internet connectivity in the world for Indians that has helped India emerge as a digital nation.

Earlier last year, Ambani also talked about the "panch-pran" or five commitments to make India a developed nation by 2047. Eternally optimistic about India, Ambani had then said that the next 25 years will be the most transformational period in the history of India.

Moreover, Ambani often talks about the next generation of Indians who, according to him, are going to shape the bright future of India. Showing his confidence in the youth of India, he says that this generation would achieve more than all the post-Independence generations have collectively achieved all these years.

