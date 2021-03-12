Mukesh Ambani security scare: Top Indian Mujahideen terrorist under scanner

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: A search operation conducted by the Tihar jail authorities has led to the recovery of a mobile phone from the barrack of Indian Mujahideen operative Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu.

The police suspect that the mobile was used to create a Telegram channel of the outfit Jaish-ul Hind.

The outfit, it may be recalled had claimed responsibility for parking an SUV with gelatine sticks and a threat note outside the home of Mukesh Ambani.

Following the information provided by the Special Cell, the Tihar jail authorities seized a mobile phone from the jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that the phone was used to operate Telegram channels used recently fro claiming responsibility for terror acts and threats. Further probe and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile is received from the jail authorities, DCP (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha said.

Sources in the Delhi Police tell OneIndia that the mobile was in use for around 3 months. Several prisoners including Tehseen was using the mobile. A private cyber firm was asked to track the location of the phone on which the Telegram channel was created.

Tehseen was a key player in the Indian Mujahideen and had masterminded a series of attacks in India.

His name had first cropped during the Varanasi blasts in which 2 people died. A resident of Samastipur in Bihar, he was just 16 when he carried out his first terror operation in Varanasi.

Akthar was also involved in the Mumbai bombings of 2011 and the 2013 Dilsukhnagar attack. The chase to nab him was a tough one. He would also flee to Samastipur following an attack and his close links in the political circles would help him get away.

Akthar was finally banned in 2014 near the India-Nepal border in the Ani Tankhi area of Naxalbari. He was travelling to Nepal to collect money to be used for an operation in Rajasthan.