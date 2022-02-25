YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public till March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and March 1, 2022 - Gazetted Holiday) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs).

    Mughal Gardens to remain open for general public till March 16

    Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs. Last entry will be at 1600 hrs. Each slot can now accommodate a maximum of 300 persons.

    During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without mask.

    Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures.

    Mughal Garden Entry and Exit Gate

    Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    How to reach Mughal Garden

    Location

    The Mughal Garden is located inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The garden is near India Gate in Delhi.

    Address

    Mughal Garden, Mughal Gardens Marg, Rashtrapati Bhawan, President's Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004, India.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 19:51 [IST]
