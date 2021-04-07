MPTC/ZPTC elections scheduled to be held today stayed by Andhra HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Vijayawada, Apr 07: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the conduct of the MPTC/ZPTC elections which was to be held on April 8. Due to this the state government had authorised the district collectors to declare a local holiday on polling day for all government officials yes, local bodies and other government institutions in the areas where polls would be held.

The DCs were asked to declare a holiday on April 7 and 8 for all all public buildings, educational institutional buildings and other buildings, which would be used for conducting the elections.

Justice Durga Prasad granted an interim stay on the petitions filed by the BJP and Jana Sena challenging the April 1 notification of the State Election Commission. They said that the notification was issued in haste and was in clear violation of the Supreme Court's verdict that set a for week time for the enforcement of the model code of conduct ahead of the polls.

"Immediately upon assuming charge as the State Election Commissioner, Nilam Sawhney issued the notification for resumption of the parishad election process in total disregard to the Supreme Court order," a PTI report read.