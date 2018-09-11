  • search

MPBSE D.EL.Ed June results 2018 declared, how to check

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The MPBSE D.EL.Ed June results 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates should note that the results are for the D.EL.Ed exams conducted by MPBSE in the month of June 2018.

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was established in 1965 and has its headquarters in Bhopal. The primary function of MPBSE is to prepare academic programmes and organise examinations, especially for state-level High School Certificate (HSC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Certificate. The MPBSE D.EL.Ed June results 2018 are available on http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/.

    How to check MPBSE D.EL.Ed June results 2018:

    • Go to http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/
    • Click on 'Diploma in Elementry Education (D El Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018' and 'Diploma in Elementry Education (D El Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018'.
    • Enter roll number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 7:37 [IST]
