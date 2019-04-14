  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP: Woman forced to carry husband on shoulder for having an affair with another man

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Apr 14: A woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders as punishment for having an affair with another man of different caste.

    The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabhua village, over 300 kilometers away from Bhopal. The villagers punished the woman for 'shaming' them, the ANI reported.

    MP: Woman forced to carry husband on shoulder for having an affair with another man
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The woman had ran off to Gujarat with another man few days back and was found by her in-laws two days ago. She was brought to her village on Saturday.

    A 33-second long video of this has been tweeted by news agency ANI. The video shows the woman carrying her husband on her shoulder as the men surrounding hoot and shouted as and when she tries to pause for rest.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cong fields Kamal Nath's son Nakul from Chhindwara seat

    As punishment for 'shaming the village', she was ordered by the villagers to carry her husband on shoulders.

    People around filmed the incident on their mobile phones and the video was later shared widely on social media.

    The police have registered a case against a dozen people and two have been arrested. The hunt to nab the other accused is on, the police said.

    Modi govt most corrupt says Chavan

    The local police have reportedly taken note of the matter. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jhabua, Vineet Jain, told news agency ANI that two people have been arrested so far.

    "Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested so far," ANI quoted him as saying.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh social media woman

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue