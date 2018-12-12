Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    MP: Twitterati all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan on maintaining dignity of office

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: From labelling him a 'BJP stalwart in Vajpayee mould' to the 'people's chief minister', Twitter and political pundits were all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. People commented on the fact how Chouhan set the bar too high for even for his own party colleagues.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Earlier in the day, two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Anadiben Patel after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure the majority votes in assembly election results declared today on December 12.

    The BJP won 109 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly, coming second to the Congress that secured 114 seats. The Congress that remained just two seats short of the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly was offered support by Mayawati today to form the government.

    Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 2 seats in the assembly. Announcing her decision to ally with the Congress in MP, Mayawati said that the aim was to oust the BJP and strengthen the anti-Modi front.

    Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party that won one seat also said that it will support the Congress.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 15:26 [IST]
