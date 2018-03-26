MP: Petrol tanker catches fire in Narsinghpur, alert driver averts tragedy

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday when a petrol pump caught fire while it was being emptied at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. The driver drove it away from the pump and abandoned it.

The massive fire created panic among the people present there. But thanks to the driver of the tanker showed both presence of mind and exemplary courage in quickly steering away from the pump and into a vacant area nearby.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tanker suffered burns. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in MP's Narsinghpur - around 220 kilometres from the state capital of Bhopal - when petrol was being transferred to the pump.

It is reported that had the fire reached the underground bunkers, the resulting explosion could have caused significant casualties as the pump is located on a busy stretch of road.However, the cause of the fire is yet known.

