MP: Fire at a cardboard factory in Gwalior

A fire is said to have broken out at a cardboard making factory in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse flames, said reports.

There has been no report of any casuality so far.

Yesterday, at least five people were killed and 35 people rescued after a fire broke out in SSJ International hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh area. A preliminary inquiry indicated that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at Beaumonde Towers in South Mumbai. More than 95 residents were safely evacuated from the highrise.

