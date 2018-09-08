  • search

MP Congress withdraws controversial order on social media savvy ticket aspirants

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bhopal, Sep 8: Days after the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) urged all ticket aspirants to enhance their presence on social media , the party withdrew the order on Saturday.

    Kamalnath

    It has earlier said that aspirants should have 15,000 likes on their Facebook page, 5,000 Twitter followers and a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers. Aspirants were also instructed to like and retweet every post on the MPCC Twitter account.

    The previous letter said that ticket aspirants should have 15,000 likes on their Facebook page, 5,000 Twitter followers and a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers.

    MP Congress letter

    "Having Facebook page and Twitter account is mandatory. Being active on WhatsApp is mandatory. It is mandatory to have 15,000 likes on the Facebook page, 5,000 followers on Twitter and having a WhatsApp group of booth members in the neighbourhood," the letter had said.

    Aspirants were also instructed to like and retweet every post on the MPCC Twitter account.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh congress

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue