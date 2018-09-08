MP Congress withdraws controversial order on social media savvy ticket aspirants

Bhopal, Sep 8: Days after the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) urged all ticket aspirants to enhance their presence on social media , the party withdrew the order on Saturday.

It has earlier said that aspirants should have 15,000 likes on their Facebook page, 5,000 Twitter followers and a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers. Aspirants were also instructed to like and retweet every post on the MPCC Twitter account.

