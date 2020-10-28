MP bypolls: BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims there is 'nothing left in Opposition'

Indore, Oct 28: The battle for political supremacy is raging in Madhya Pradesh yet again after an abrupt end to Kamal Nath's Congress government in March and the government formation of the BJP under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It can be seen that the by-elections to 28 Assembly constituencies in the state is barely a week away and both the parties are confident of winning all seats comfortably, so much so that former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claiming that there is "nothing left in the Opposition".

"When Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I have joined hands then what is left on the other side? The Congress government has engaged in the transfer industry and promoting liquor mafia in the state," the former Union minister said at a campaign rally in Indore.

The Scindia scion further said that the bypolls are all about deciding between truths and lies.

"This election is an election between truth and lies. This election is about choosing the path of progress. In the past few months the Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have worked to bring drinking water to Sanwer from Narmada river. The Congress government under Kamal Nath was just engaged in making money in its 15-month regime. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is with the public in their sorrows and happiness," he said.

28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds the majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly. There are four independent MLAs, two from BSP and one Samajwadi Party MLA. Voting in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.