MP by-polls: BJP declares candidates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Oct 07: The BJP on Thursday announced Gyaneshwar Patil as its candidate for by-election to the Khandwa Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the party in a release also declared its candidates for bypolls to three Assembly seats in the state, PTI reported.

All the four by-elections will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The bypoll to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat has been necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJP MP Nand Kumar Chauhan.

The BJP denied a ticket to his son Harshvardhan Chauhan and instead, nominated former Khandwa district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Raj Narayan Singh Purni from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

For the bypoll to Jobat (ST) Assembly seat in Alirajpur district, which fell vacant due to the death of sitting Congress legislator Kalawati Bhuria, the BJP has given ticket to Sulocana Rawat against Congress candidate Mahesh Patel.

Rawat, a former MLA, joined the BJP recently after quitting the Congress. She earlier won from the seat twice on Congress's ticket in 1998 and 2008.

From Raigaon (SC) seat in Satna district, the BJP has fielded Pratima Bagri, the daughter-in-law of sitting MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

The Congress has given ticket to Kalpana Verma, who earlier unsuccessfully contested against Jugal Kishore Bagri in the 2018 state Assembly elections.

From Prithvipur Assembly seat in Niwari district, the BJP has fielded Shishupal Singh against Congress's Nitendra Rathore. Singh had joined the BJP after quitting the Samajwadi Party.

Nitendra Rathore is the son of former minister Brajendra Singh Rathore, whose death necessitated the bypoll in the constituency.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 12:15 [IST]