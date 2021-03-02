MP Budget 2021-22 to be presented by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government today

Bhopal, Mar 02: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government is all set to present the Madhya Pradesh budget 2021-22 today (March 02). The MP finance department minister Jagdish Devda will present a paperless budget in the Legislative Assembly.

A "Made in India" tablet will be used to read out the MP Budget. The decision to introduce a paperless Budget was finalised during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

The State Budget session kickstarted on February 22 by observing social distancing norms and other protocols in view of the coronavirus situation. As the session commenced, BJP MLA from Deotalab (Rewa district) Girish Gautam was elected unopposed as the Assembly Speaker. Congress did not field its candidate for the coveted post.