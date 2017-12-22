MP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2018 time table released: Check date sheet here

The MP Board time table 2018 has been released. The same was released by the Madhya Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) for the class 10 and 12 exams.

The board will conduct class 10 exam from March 5 and it will end on March 31. Similarly, class 12 exams 2018 will commence from March 1 and will conclude on April 3. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The exams for physically challenged students will be held from 1pm to 4 pm. The date sheet is available at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board class 10 exam 2018 time table

March 5: Third Language (General) :- Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannada & Oriya.

March 9: Mathematics

(Only for deaf and dumb students)- Painting, (only for blind students)- Music

March 13: Social Science

March 16: Science

March 21: Second and Third Language (General)- English

March 24: Second & Third Language (General)- Hindi

March 27: First Language (Special) :- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu,

March 31: NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC

MP Board class 12 exam 2018 time table

March 1: Special Language Hindi (including vocational students)

March 7: Special Language Sanskrit

March 8: Special Language English (including vocational students)

March 10: Second Language (General)- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

March 12: Economics, First Question Paper VOC

March 13: Indian Music

March 14: History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile

March 15: Drawing and Designing

March 17: Biology

March 20: Higher Mathematics

March 22: Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, Second Question Paper VOC

March 23: Biotechnology

March 26: Geography, Chemistry, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Third Question Paper Vocational Course (VOC)

March 27: NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC

March 28: Bookkeeping and Accountancy

March 31: Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Foundation Course, Environment Education and Rural Development (VOC)

April 2: Informatics Practices

April 3: Special Language Urdu

