    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jabalpur (MP), Feb 04: A 28-year-old woman who allegedly married men and then ran away with jewelry and cash has been arrested along with three others, police said here on Thursday. Urmila Ahirwar alias Renu Rajput is suspected to have cheated at least eight men in this way.

    MP: 28-year-old runaway bride who took eight grooms for a ride arrested

    The other three arrested accused were identified as Archana Burman alias Archana Rajput (40), Bhagchand Kori (22) and Amar Singh (50). Their latest victim was Dashrath Patel (41), a resident of neighbouring Seoni district, said inspector S S Baghel, the in-charge of Omti police station.

    After she was arrested, Ahirwar confessed to have cheated seven other men in the past, inspector Baghel said.

    She would marry a man and flee with jewelry and cash after a few days, he said. She had thus cheated men in Jaipur, Kota and Dholpur in Rajasthan and Damoh and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, the police official added. Dashrath Patel's marriage with Ahirwar was fixed through Archana who posed as her relative. Patel gave jewelry, clothes and cash to Amar Singh, who also pretended to be among her relatives, during the wedding.

    As per Patel's complaint, after the marriage ceremony in Jabalpur on Tuesday, the couple left for his village in a car. Ahirwar allegedly got down at one point, saying she was feeling unwell. Kori arrived at the spot on a motorbike, and she fled with him, allegedly carrying cash and jewelry which Patel had given to her. Further probe is on.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 10:06 [IST]
    X