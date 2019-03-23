  • search
    More trouble for Vijay Mallya, court orders to attach his properties

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: A Delhi court has ordered attachment of liquor baron Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru in a case relating to FERA violations.

    File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya
    File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya

    Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions after the Bengaluru Police, through Enforcement Directorate's special public prosecutor NK Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma, sought more time to execute its earlier order in this regard.

    The court directed the state police to attach the properties by July 10, the next date of hearing.

    Vijay Mallya's defiance prompts Sebi to seek changes to Companies Act

    The Bengaluru Police had earlier informed the court that it had identified 159 properties belonging to Mallya, but had not been able to attach any of them.

    Vijay Mallya was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 last year for evading its summons in the case.

    The court had on May 8 last year directed the attachment of Vijay Mallya's properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police commissioner and sought a report on it.

    It had declared Vijay Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FERA) violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.

    It had on April 12, 2017 issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the liquor baron.

    Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an "open-ended NBW" does not carry a time limit for execution.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
