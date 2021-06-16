More than 700 doctors died in second wave of COVID-19, highest in Bihar: IMA

New Delhi, June 16: In a recent development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said as many as 730 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far. It also said that Bihar witnessed the maximum number of 115 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Delhi with 109.

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

The data also showed that 91 doctors were from Tamil Nadu, the highest from any state.

81 doctors from Maharashtra lost their lives, 71 from West Bengal, 70 from Andhra Pradesh, 20 from Assam, 38 from Bihar, 8 each from Chandigarh and Chattisgarh, 3 each from Goa, Manipur and J&K, 62 from Gujarat, 23 from Delhi, 68 from Karnataka, 2 from Himachal Pradesh, 19 from Jharkhand, 4 from Kerala, 22 from Madhya Pradesh, 1 each from Meghalaya and Tripura, 2 from Pondicherry, 14 each from Odisha and Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 17 from Rajasthan, 12 from Telangana, 5 from Uttarakhand and 65 from Uttar Pradesh.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 18:34 [IST]