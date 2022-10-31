Morbi bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Gujarat will observe state-wide mourning on November 2 over Morbi bridge collapse that claimed over 130 lives including 47 children, the youngest two-year-old.

    "A decision has been taken in this meeting to observe a state-wide mourning in Gujarat on the next date, November 2, in mourning for the deceased who died in the tragedy of Morbi."

    Morbi bridge tragedy
    Morbi bridge tragedy

    The Gujarat CM further said that the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and that no government public functions, receptions or entertainment programs will be held.

    The century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

    An 'engineering marvel' built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect ''the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,'' as per its description on the district collectorate website.

    The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 22:29 [IST]
    X