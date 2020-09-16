Monsoon Session Day 3 highlights: Lok Sabha clears Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi, Sep 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 12 noon on the ongoing border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Thereafter, Opposition leaders will be given a chance to speak on the issue and Singh may give a clarification if required and if the Chair permits.

Monsoon Session Day 3: Highlights

Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow, 17 September, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya tomorrow, issuing a statement on the border tussle with China at 12 noon.

The Central Public Works Department openened financial bids for the construction of the new Parliament building. Tata Projects Ltd has won the contract, with a bid of Rs.861.90 crore. Larsen and Toubro Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs.865 crore.

From the ruling BJP, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Thawarchand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal and V Muraleedharan arrive for the all-party meeting. Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Oppostion in attendance.

All party meet begins

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien attacked the Narendra Modi government over the PM CARES Fund to help contain Covid-19 spread in the country, saying it was the "most opaque fund" in the world and termed it as "PM couldn't-care-less fund". Urging the Centre to show "humility" and work with the Chief Ministers, the TMC leader told the Rajya Sabha during the third day of Monsoon Session, "You must not use pandemic to convert democracy into an autocracy."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves Bill to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. "We are trying to bring this amendment to protect the depositors. As in some unfortunate situation in banks, depositors are put to hardship," she says.

''The financial status of 277 urban cooperative banks is weak. 105 cooperative banks are unable to meet the minimum regulatory capital requirement. 47 banks have net worth in negative. 328 urban cooperative banks have more than 15% gross NPA ratio,'' FM Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha.

Government calls all-party meeting at 5pm today in the Parliament Annexe Building, to discuss the forward plan for the session in terms of bills and ordinances to be taken up, given Opposition's objections.

Lok sabha proceedings begins.

49 security personnel & 45 civilians killed in terrorist-related incidents and 25 security personnel & 26 civilians killed in ceasefire violations from 05.08.2019 to 10.09.2020 in J&K: MoS MHA in a written reply on 'civilian & security personnel deaths post revocation of Art 370'.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed by LS

Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said amendments to the banking regulation law seeking to extend the supervision of RBI to cooperative banks are aimed at improving their governance and protecting depositors' money.

Rajnath Singh to address RS on China Issue tomorrow

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

The Centre should have taken best practices from different states, like covering all allied workers under insurance and make a formidable plan for the pandemic. No one knows it all, not us, neither do you. This government needs the humility to work with states," O' Brien says.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over increasing instances of alleged police encounters.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'GST conflict between state and centre.'

The MoS Home Affairs in a written reply to MDMK MP Vaiko's question says there is no proposal to amend Official Languages Act to include scheduled languages other than Hindi and English as its official languages.

'Yesterday, the health minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases & 37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we've reached this conclusion," asks Anand Sharma.

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Anand Sharma demands Centre's reply on the outcome of the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March, putting restrictions on all public activities in the country.

In Rajya Sabha, discussion begins on coronavirus status in the country and govt's management of the pandemic.

Rajya Sabha passes the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai in Rajya Sabha said the Siddha is also a very important medicine system and requested the Centre to consider giving the status of national importance to National Institute of Siddha in Tamil Nadu.

Rajya Sabha takes up 'Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020' for discussion.

Ministry of Home Affairs says in Rajya Sabha, "No infiltration on Indo-China border in last 6 months." India has been engaged in a prolonged military standoff with China in the Ladakh borders with the troops of both sides breaking into intermittent clashes and skirmishes.

KC Venugopal in RS said as per a media report, a Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. I want to know from the govt if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?

Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Zero Notice on the Chinese surveillance issue in Rajya Sabha as he demands the government to address the matter.

Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC'.

RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) ports and concern over national security'.