Former top cop Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case

Money laundering: Jaqueline to appear before ED on Dec 8

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 07: Actor Jaqueline Fernandez has been summoned for questioning in Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She has been asked to appear before the ED on December 8.

She was stopped at the Mumbai airport from leaving the country based on a look out circular issued by the ED.

The circular was issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman, Sukesh Chandrasekar.

She was detained at the airport on Sunday while she was leaving Mumbai for a show. She is being probed by the ED in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The ED had learnt that Sukesh had sent gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to Fernandez. The ED in its chargesheet named Sukesh as the main accused. Apart from Jaqueline, the ED has also named actor Nora Fatehi in the chargesheet.

The ED says that the expensive gifts include, four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh each, a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, diamond jewellery and crockery.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 9:39 [IST]