Attack at Gorakhnath Temple: Why UP cops are probing it as an act of terror

Mohali rocket attack: Punjab CM, Kejriwal promise action against culprits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann said that a probe was on in the Mohali blast case. "Police are investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared, "Mann said in a tweet.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely ," Aam Aadmi Pertly (AAP) chief and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

मोहाली ब्लास्ट उन लोगों की कायराना हरकत है जो पंजाब की शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी की पंजाब सरकार उन लोगों के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने देगी। पंजाब के सब लोगों के साथ मिलके हर हालत में शांति क़ायम रखी जाएगी और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा दिलवाई जाएगी। https://t.co/h6x3I5iSe4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2022

The police are probing the role of two suspects believed to have fired the rocket propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's Intelligence office in Mohali on Monday.

The investigation agencies have learnt that the suspects took a random shot and it was not a targeted attack. The incident once again brings the focus back on the drones which have populated Punjab in recent months. The police suspect that the rocket launcher may have been delivered with the help of a drone.

While the Punjab Police is investigating the case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be sent to look into the larger ramifications.

A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called, the Mohali Police said in a statement.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:06 [IST]