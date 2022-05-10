Mohali rocket attack: Punjab CM, Kejriwal promise action against culprits

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 10: Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann said that a probe was on in the Mohali blast case. "Police are investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared, "Mann said in a tweet.

    Police personnel show the object found at the site of a blast that occurred outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali.PTI Photo

    "Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely ," Aam Aadmi Pertly (AAP) chief and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    The police are probing the role of two suspects believed to have fired the rocket propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's Intelligence office in Mohali on Monday.

    The investigation agencies have learnt that the suspects took a random shot and it was not a targeted attack. The incident once again brings the focus back on the drones which have populated Punjab in recent months. The police suspect that the rocket launcher may have been delivered with the help of a drone.

    While the Punjab Police is investigating the case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be sent to look into the larger ramifications.

    A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called, the Mohali Police said in a statement.

    Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:06 [IST]
    X