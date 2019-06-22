  • search
    Mogambo khush hua: Google Doodle celebrates life of legendary Amrish Puri

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated the 87th birth anniversary of Amrish Puri, who essayed the legendary role of Mogambo in Mr. India.

    The Doodle by Pune based guest artist, Debangshu Mould celebrates the life of the renowned actor who was born this day in 1932 in Punjab.

    Puri was born in Nawanshahr, Punjab, India to Nihal Singh Puri and Ved Kaur.[2] He had four siblings, elder brothers Chaman Puri and Madan Puri (both of whom were also actors), elder sister Chandrakanta, and a younger brother, Harish Puri.

    Amrish Puri acted in more than 400 films between 1967 and 2005, and was one of the most successful villains in Bollywood. Puri first came to Mumbai following the footsteps of his elder brothers- Madan Puri and Chaman Puri, who were already established actors known for playing villainous roles. He failed his first screen test, and instead found a job with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation Ministry of Labour and Employment (ESIC). At the same time, he started performing at the Prithvi Theatre in plays written by Satyadev Dubey. He eventually became well known as a stage actor and won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1979.

    This theatre recognition soon led to work in television ads and eventually to films at the relatively late age of 40.

    Puri went on to work in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Hollywood, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films. Though he was successful in many regional films, he is best known for his work in Bollywood cinema according to Wikipedia.

    Amrish Puri was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer, and had undergone some brain invasive surgery for his condition after he was admitted to the Hinduja hospital on 27 December 2004. His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and after some time he slipped into a coma shortly before his death around 7:30 a.m on 12 January 2005.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 6:49 [IST]
