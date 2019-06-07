  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi to rule till centenary of India's independence: Ram Madhav

    By PTI
    |

    Agartala, June 07: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Friday the party did not use military achievements to win the general election and claimed that it would remain in power even in 2047, the centenary of Independence.

    File photo of Ram Madhav
    File photo of Ram Madhav

    "We got a massive victory because we succeeded in stopping communal unrest, corruption, building a strong India and introducing financial stability in the last five years," Madhav said. "Our party did not use military achievements to make it to the Parliament."

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was addressing the party's victory rally at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here.

    Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, says talks only way to resolve all issue

    "The BJP government, under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji's stewardship, will go a long way. We are confident that the party will still be in power in 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of Independence," Madhav said. "Nationalism is in the BJP's DNA."

    He claimed that the BJP would surpass the Congress and become the longest-serving party in power at the Centre.

    At the rally, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked party workers to prepare a booth-wise list of those who did not vote for it and appeal to them to support the BJP in the upcoming panchayat election.

    Deb claimed that his government had succeeded in bringing down unemployment in the past one year.

    "Unemployment came down from 30 per cent to 22.1 per cent," he added.

    PTI

    More RAM MADHAV News

    Read more about:

    ram madhav bjp narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue