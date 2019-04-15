  • search
    Modi likely to file nomination from Varanasi on April 26

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to file nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency next week.

    Sources quoted by ANI in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who are in charge of planning his election schedule, told that Prime Minister Modi may file the nomination on April 26.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The BJP workers and leaders are working on a plan to organise a two-day mega programme in the run-up to the filing of nomination during which Prime Minister Modi will hold two road shows in the constituency.

    Sonia Gandhi files nomination, aims for fifth win from Rae Bareli

    According to sources, Prime Minister Modi would reach the city on April 25 and will head for a road show from Banaras Hindu University to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

    Varanasi Constituency Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    BJP 50%
    INC 50%
    BJP won 6 times and INC won 6 times since 1957 elections
    narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 nomination varanasi

