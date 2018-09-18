  • search

Modi to launch projects worth Rs 500 crore in Varanasi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Varanasi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth 500 crore rupees in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday.

    Modi to launch projects worth Rs 500 crore in Varanasi

    The projects to be inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the BHU.

    On his 68th birthday, the Prime Minister arrived in the temple city on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency.

    Prime Minister first interacted with students of a primary school at Naraur on the outskirts of Varanasi. During his interaction with school children, Modi asked them not to be afraid of asking questions, saying it is a key aspect of learning.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi varanasi projects

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue