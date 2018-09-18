Modi to launch projects worth Rs 500 crore in Varanasi

Varanasi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth 500 crore rupees in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday.

The projects to be inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the BHU.

On his 68th birthday, the Prime Minister arrived in the temple city on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister first interacted with students of a primary school at Naraur on the outskirts of Varanasi. During his interaction with school children, Modi asked them not to be afraid of asking questions, saying it is a key aspect of learning.