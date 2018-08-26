Modi-KCR meet: No talk on early polls

New Delhi, Aug 26: The buzz around early elections in Telangana was killed following the meeting of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao at New Delhi.

There was no political talk between the two leaders during their 30 minute interaction on Saturday.

There was also no talk on early elections. KCR took up 14 pending bifurcation-related issues concerning TS and sought their resolution at the earliest.

After the meeting, TRS deputy floor leader in the Lok Sabha B Vinod Kumar claimed that the PM had given his nod to the state government's new zonal system in 2-3 days and also bifurcation of the High Court at the earliest. He said the CM had successfully convinced the PM to approve 95 per cent reservations for locals in government jobs against the Centre's suggestion of 85 per cent as part of the new zonal system for government recruitments.