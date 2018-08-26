  • search

Modi-KCR meet: No talk on early polls

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The buzz around early elections in Telangana was killed following the meeting of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao at New Delhi.

    There was no political talk between the two leaders during their 30 minute interaction on Saturday.

    Modi-KCR meet: No talk on early polls
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    There was also no talk on early elections. KCR took up 14 pending bifurcation-related issues concerning TS and sought their resolution at the earliest.

    Also Read | Will fight 2019 elections on our own says KCR

    After the meeting, TRS deputy floor leader in the Lok Sabha B Vinod Kumar claimed that the PM had given his nod to the state government's new zonal system in 2-3 days and also bifurcation of the High Court at the earliest. He said the CM had successfully convinced the PM to approve 95 per cent reservations for locals in government jobs against the Centre's suggestion of 85 per cent as part of the new zonal system for government recruitments.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi k chandrasekhar rao telangana 2019 elections trs

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue