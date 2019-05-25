  • search
    Modi gets second term as PM, but why did this Congress worker shave head

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power for a second term after the BJP won the Lok Sabha election 2019 by bagging over 300 seats. This, no doubt, has left the Congress leaders dissappointed, but can it be such a blow that a grand old party's worker decides to get tonsured.

    Well, a Congress worker from Madhya Pradesh, BL Sen, did exactly that after losing a bet to a BJP worker in Rajgarh, said reports.

    Modi gets second term as PM, but why did this Congress worker shave head

    "We had a bet that if Modi becomes PM, I'll shave my head and if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he (BJP worker) will shave his head. Now that my party has lost, I shaved my head," ANI quoted Sen as saying.

    How 'Modi-bashing' backfired

    Riding on a massive saffron surge sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP-led NDA government became the only non-Congress government to return to power in the Indian political history. After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi also became the third prime minister of India who retained power for a second term with full majority in Lok Sabha.

    Modi's BJP secured a spectacular mandate, having crossed the 300-seat mark on its own and, with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, and will form the government at the Centre for the next five years.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
